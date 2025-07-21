Big Lake baby died of bacterial meningitis in 'dirty and cluttered house': deputies

The Brief An autopsy found the death of a child in Big Lake, Minn. was caused by bacterial meningitis. Deputies say the investigation into the baby's death is ongoing, but no arrests have been made as of Monday. The house the infant was living in was "extremely dirty and cluttered," deputies said in a statement.



The death of a baby in Big Lake was caused by bacterial meningitis, according to the results of an autopsy.

Big Lake baby dies

The backstory:

Over the weekend, Big Lake police said they responded to a home on Aberdeen Way for a medical call.

At the home, officers found a six-month-old infant that was unresponsive and not breathing. At the time, police did not disclose the circumstances around the child's death.

However, neighbors told FOX 9 that they had called authorities about the home over concerns about the safety of the nine children living there.

Autopsy results revealed

What we know:

In an update on the investigation on Monday, authorities said an autopsy found that the baby, identified as six-month-old Gideon Peter Mwangi, had died from bacterial meningitis.

Deputies also said investigators responding to the 911 call found an "extremely dirty and cluttered house" with "black mold in numerous locations throughout the house."

As FOX 9 learned over the weekend, the home has since been deemed unlivable by health officials.

What they're saying:

In a news release, the sheriff's office said the investigation into the death is ongoing: "The investigation into Mwangi’s death is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made as a result of investigators’ findings thus far."