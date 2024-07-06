Expand / Collapse search
Crash in Big Lake kills 2 teens, seriously injures another

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 6, 2024 6:35pm CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9
police tape article

File photo police tape.  (FOX 9)

BIG LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A single car crash in Big Lake, Minnesota killed two teen boys and seriously injured another teen early Saturday morning. 

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Highway 25 near Pleasant Avenue, Minnesota State Patrol said. A Big Lake police officer was on southbound Highway 25 and saw a BMW traveling above the speed limit northbound on the highway near Tarrytown Road. 

The officer turned around to attempt a traffic stop, and found that the BMW had left the roadway and rolled, authorities said. 

Two 17-year-old boys, the driver and a passenger, were killed in the crash, while the other passenger, also a 17-year-old boy, suffered life-threatening injuries, according to law enforcement.

The crash is currently under investigation.  