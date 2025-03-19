Highway 52 closed near Rosemount due to propane leak at Flint Hills Refinery

The Brief Highway 52 is closed in both directions, between Coates and Rosemount, due a propane leak at the Flint Hills Refinery. The highway is closed, except to access for emergency vehicles. Homes in the area are being evacuated.



Authorities say Highway 52 near Rosemount is closed in both directions due to a propane leak at the Flint Hills Refinery.

Officials say homes in the area have been evacuated for precautionary reasons.

Highway 52 closed

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 52 is closed in both directions between Clayton Avenue and 145th Street East, between Coates and Rosemount, to all traffic except emergency vehicles. Northbound traffic must exit at County Road 46, while southbound traffic is exiting at County Road 42.

How long will it be closed?

What we know:

Officials say Highway 52 will be closed until about 10 a.m. Thursday.

Governor Walz reacts

What they're saying:

Gov. Tim Walz sent a post to social media Wednesday night, saying "I’ve been briefed on a propane leak near the Flint Hills Refinery in Rosemount. I’m glad to hear that everyone is safe. Thank you to the first responders and state agencies who responded to evacuate homes in the area and are investigating to find the exact location of the lake."

FOX 9 is working to learn more about the situation from police, the refinery, and state officials.