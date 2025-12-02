Rosemount police chief resigns after anonymous employee survey

The Brief The Rosemount City Council says it has accepted the immediate resignation of police chief Mikael Dahlstrom. An announcement says the decision comes after, "internal discussions prompted by feedback received through an anonymous employee survey." Deputy Chief Carson Thomas was appointed as interim police chief — a role he has served since Dahlstrom was placed on leave "effective immediately."



After being placed on a leave of absence "effectively immediately" in October, the Rosemount City Council has accepted the resignation of police chief Mikael Dahlstrom.

Rosemount police chief resigns

What we know:

An announcement from the Rosemount City Council says that Dahlstrom submitted a resignation, effective. Dec. 2, that the council had accepted at its meeting following "internal discussions prompted by feedback received through an anonymous employee survey."

What they're saying:

"The City takes our workplace culture seriously. Our focus now is on supporting staff, maintaining stability, and continuing to provide the high level of public safety our community expects," said City Administrator Logan Martin. "We are committed to fostering a positive and healthy work environment as we move forward

What's next:

Deputy Chief Carson Thomas was appointed as interim police chief — a role he has served since Oct. 1, when Dahlstrom was placed on leave "effective immediately."

The announcement says that the city will share more information about the process of selecting a new chief in the coming months.