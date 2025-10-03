Rosemount police chief placed on leave ‘effective immediately’

article

The Brief Rosemount police chief Mikael Dahlstrom is on leave as of Oct. 1. Deputy Chief Carson Thomas will take over the department in his absence. City officials did not provide any details but said his leave started"effective immediately."



The City of Rosemount announced police chief Mikael Dahlstrom is on leave "effective immediately", though no details were provided about the reason for his absence.

Police chief on leave

The backstory:

In a public safety announcement on Wednesday, officials said Chief Dahlstrom is on leave and Deputy Chief Carson Thomas will take over his duties.

"The Rosemount Police Department and City of Rosemount remain committed to providing a high level of public safety services to the community. No further information is available at this time," the post read.

The reasons for Chief Dahlstrom's leave have not been disclosed.