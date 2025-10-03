Rosemount police chief placed on leave ‘effective immediately’
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. (FOX 9) - The City of Rosemount announced police chief Mikael Dahlstrom is on leave "effective immediately", though no details were provided about the reason for his absence.
Police chief on leave
The backstory:
In a public safety announcement on Wednesday, officials said Chief Dahlstrom is on leave and Deputy Chief Carson Thomas will take over his duties.
"The Rosemount Police Department and City of Rosemount remain committed to providing a high level of public safety services to the community. No further information is available at this time," the post read.
The reasons for Chief Dahlstrom's leave have not been disclosed.
The Source: Information obtained from a City of Rosemount public safety post on Oct. 1, 2025.