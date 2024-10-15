Deputies: 2 dead after teen tries to pass semi in Rosemount

The Brief A head-on collision in Rosemount occurred when a teen driver attempted to pass a semi in a no-passing zone. The crash resulted in the deaths of both 15-year-old David Rojas and 81-year-old Dennis Dahlstrom, who was driving the other vehicle. Dennis Dahlstrom's wife, 76-year-old Sandra Dahlstrom, was seriously injured and transported to the hospital.



Deputies say two people are dead after a head-on collision on Monday in Rosemount, Minn. that happened when a teen driver tried to pass a semi.

What we know

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office responded around 3:30 p.m. to the crash on County Road 46 near Biscayne Avenue in Rosemount.

Witnesses told deputies a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by a 15-year-old teen was headed east behind a semi when the teen driver tried to pass the truck in a no-passing zone.

At the same time, a Lincoln was headed westbound. Deputies say both drivers swerved onto the northbound shoulder in an attempt to avoid the collision.

The teen driver, identified as David Rojas of Rosemount, and the driver of the Lincoln, 81-year-old Dennis Dahlstrom, were both pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the Lincoln, 76-year-old Sandra Dahlstrom, was seriously hurt and rushed to the hospital.

What else?

The sheriff thanked "several heroic citizens" who stopped and tried to help the victims before first responders arrived.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the victims' families and friends involved in this tragic incident," wrote Dakota County Sheriff Joe Leko.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.