Hat a day project brings warmth, comfort to hundreds

The Brief Sometimes a small gesture can make a big difference. That's the philosophy behind a Rosemount woman's hobby. Jennifer Adascheck is making and donating a hat a day to people who need a boost.



So far, Jennifer Adamscheck has made 533 hats this year, but her goal is to reach 700 by the end of December.

"It makes my heart so happy'

What we know:

When Jennifer Adascheck needed a new hobby after her kids went off to college a couple of years ago, she took up looming.

Now she's using her talent for what she calls "hatting" to help people in need.

"I just want others to know that you can give back in a kind way, and it can be homemade and people love it," Adascheck told FOX 9.

'Made with Jennerosity'

The backstory:

Back in January, Adascheck decided to make a hat every day in 2025 and donate it to someone she has learned about who is going through a tough time.

She calls her creations random hats of kindness, and she's already exceeded her goal, finishing 533 of them so far this year.

"I really want to have a generous heart and I really feel like this world is in such disarray that my budget and my finances can allow me to give back in a small way, and it's such a feel good," said Adamscheck.

In addition to a handmade winter hat with a tag that reads Made with Jennerosity, Adascheck's recipients also receive a letter, explaining who she is and why she is doing what she's doing.

Adascheck says she sends them to names given to her by friends and family, cancer patients at Regions Hospital and even complete strangers she comes across.

"It's been a lot of people who have been struggling with a terminal illness or maybe a mental illness or anything like that, so I've sent a ton to those people too," said Adamscheck.

One pom at a time

What they're saying:

Adascheck says each hat is unique, just like the people who receive them, and she plans to continue warming heads and hearts, for as long as she can.

"I just think if I can make this much of an impact on someone who is having a bad day and bring a smile to their face, I've done my job," said Adamscheck.