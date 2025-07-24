2 charged with murder in deadly Eagan street racing crash

The Brief Two drivers are facing murder charges after a deadly crash in Eagan, Minn. Police say the drivers were racing before a crash on Highway 149. The crash left two people dead.



Two people have been charged via a warrant with murder in a deadly street racing crash in Eagan in June.

Deadly June crash

The backstory:

Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the night of June 14 near the intersection of Highway 149 and Highway 55. Officers say three vehicles were involved, including a Jeep SUV, a Honda sedan, and a Dodge SUV.

Officers found two victims in the Jeep with serious injuries: 19-year-old Reed Robert Schultz and 18-year-old Finnian Thomas Cronin. Both were rushed to the hospital. Schultz died a short time after arrival at the hospital. Cronin was in the hospital for two weeks before dying on July 1.

What we know:

On Thursday, Dakota County prosecutors announced they had charged the two other drivers in the crash, 24-year-old Melody Lynn Little of West St. Paul and 20-year-old Jordan Weiland of White Bear Lake.

Both are charged with two counts of murder and two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors say suspects were street racing

Dig deeper:

The murder charges stem from the fact that prosecutors say the drivers were racing prior to the crash.

Officers found traffic camera videos showing all three vehicles racing south on Highway 149 towards Highway 55. Investigators obtained cellphone video showing the speedometers in the Honda and the Dodge, which they say showed speeds of around 110 mph.

Ultimately, the Jeep and Honda lost control, sending both across the median. The Jeep crashes into a semaphore pole and is cut in half.

After the crash, police say the driver of the Honda, Weiland, fled the scene in an uninvolved vehicle. Little spoke with the police, saying they were coming from a "car meetup" with a group of between five to ten vehicles. Little said she was only going 60 to 70 miles, but said the Jeep and Honda were going "way too fast," according to the complaint.

Witnesses told police that the group of vehicles were headed to another car meetup in South St. Paul but the Jeep, Honda, and Dodge "broke off from the main group," the criminal complaint explains.

What they're saying:

After the crash, police tracked down Weiland. Weiland said they were going about 90 mph before a curve in the road and intersection "came out of nowhere." Weiland admitted he knew the Jeep was "really f---ed up" but said he didn't call 911. The complaint says Weiland said he wasn't thinking straight and allegedly admitted to taking two shots of tequila earlier in the day.

A breath test for Weiland, however, only showed a blood-alcohol content of 0.013.

Weiland said the group wasn't racing but admitted their behavior "likely looked like racing," the complaint details.