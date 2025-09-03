Eagan PD deploys 'Grappler' tool for first time to stop police chase

The Brief Eagan police used a new tool to stop a fleeing driver over the weekend. The Grappler is a net attached to a squad that gets caught in a vehicle's tire and can drag a chase to a stop. The driver involved in the weekend's chase is now facing multiple charges.



For the first time, the Eagan Police Department deployed a new tool that uses a net to stop fleeing motorists.

Eagan PD gets the Grappler

The backstory:

Eagan police announced over the summer it had become the first agency in Minnesota to add the Grappler device to its fleet.

The tool is like something out of a Batman comic. The device is attached to the police squad and extends a net that gets caught up in a fleeing vehicle's tire. Once caught, the Grappler functions like a tow strap, preventing the fleeing vehicle from getting away.

The Grappler strap is so strong it yanked the axle off a vehicle in Michigan when the driver kept trying to drive away after getting caught.

First deployment in Minnesota

What we know:

On Wednesday, Eagan police shared a video of the first deployment of the Grappler in Minnesota.

On Saturday afternoon, police were trying to stop a Toyota Tundra towing a U-Haul trailer when the driver sped off. Police say the driver led officers on a pursuit into St. Paul. Officers were able to deploy the Grappler and bring the chase to an end at Otto Avenue and Shepard Road.

The video shows the squad move up on the trailer and attach the Grappler, forcing the truck to stop. Police say the driver was arrested on charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, fleeing police on foot, driving after revocation, no proof of insurance, and failure to obey a traffic control device.