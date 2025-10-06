Minnesota Sen. Jim Carlson to retire after 18 years in office

article

The Brief Minnesota state Sen. Jim Carlson is retiring after nearly 20 years in office. Carlson is currently serving his fifth term representing Senate District 52, after first being elected in 2006. During his time in office, he helped pass election and public safety measures, and served as Chair of the Elections Committee.



State Sen. Jim Carlson (DFL-Eagan) announced on Monday that he will retire at the end of his current term.

Long-time Minnesota senator retiring

The backstory:

Sen. Carlson has served Senate District 52, which includes Eagan, Burnsville, Mendota Heights, and Mendota, after first being elected in 2006.

"For nearly two decades, I've had the opportunity to work on so many important issues and to work with so many great people — both in my district and at the State Capitol — whose priority has always been to make life better for Minnesotans," said Carlson in a statement. "It's gratifying to know that the work I have contributed has helped solve problems for people across the state and will do so for generations. It's been an honor to serve, but it's now time for me to pass the torch."

During his time in office, Carlson chaired the Elections Committee, and served on the Judiciary and Public Safety Committee, the State and Local Government and Veterans Committee, and the Transportation Committee.

Carlson noted over the course of his five terms he played a key role in passing several public safety measures, like increasing penalties for distracted driving, passing the hands-free cellphone bill and requiring child safety seats in cars. Furthermore, he was involved in passing legislation that aims to expand and protect voting access.

What's next:

His seat will be up for election on Nov. 3, 2026.