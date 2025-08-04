Expand / Collapse search

Vikings night practice: How to watch Vikings Training Camp Live on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL

By and FOX 9 Staff
Published  August 4, 2025 7:43am CDT
Minnesota Vikings
FOX 9

The Brief

    • The Vikings' only night practice of the season is scheduled for Monday night.
    • The event includes a scrimmage, appearances by the Skol Line, and a fireworks show.
    • Tickets are sold out, but the event will be broadcast live on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL and FOX9.com.

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings are holding their only night practice of the season on Monday at TCO Stadium in Eagan — and you can watch the action on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL. 

This special "Monday Night Football Scrimmage" offers fans a chance to see the team in action ahead of their first pre-season game on Saturday, which you can also watch streaming on FOX LOCAL. 

Vikings night practice details

The backstory:

The event will feature appearances by the Skol Line, opportunities to get autographs from a Vikings legend, and a fireworks show, as well as a girls flag football scrimmage at 6:20 p.m. The main focus, however, remains on the team's practice. 

Tickets for the event are sold out, but fans can watch the entire event live on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL.

How to watch on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL

Vikings Training Camp Live on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL.

What you can do:

If you don't have tickets to the night practice, you can still catch all the action on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL and in the player above. 

The special two-hour edition of Vikings Training Camp Live begins at 6 p.m.

