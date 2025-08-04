Vikings night practice: How to watch Vikings Training Camp Live on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL

The Brief The Vikings' only night practice of the season is scheduled for Monday night. The event includes a scrimmage, appearances by the Skol Line, and a fireworks show. Tickets are sold out, but the event will be broadcast live on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL and FOX9.com.



The Minnesota Vikings are holding their only night practice of the season on Monday at TCO Stadium in Eagan — and you can watch the action on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL.

This special "Monday Night Football Scrimmage" offers fans a chance to see the team in action ahead of their first pre-season game on Saturday, which you can also watch streaming on FOX LOCAL.

Vikings night practice details

The backstory:

The event will feature appearances by the Skol Line, opportunities to get autographs from a Vikings legend, and a fireworks show, as well as a girls flag football scrimmage at 6:20 p.m. The main focus, however, remains on the team's practice.

Tickets for the event are sold out, but fans can watch the entire event live on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL.

How to watch on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL

Vikings Training Camp Live on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL.

What you can do:

If you don't have tickets to the night practice, you can still catch all the action on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL and in the player above.

The special two-hour edition of Vikings Training Camp Live begins at 6 p.m.