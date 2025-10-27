Gov. Walz unveils $4 million for MN food shelves as shutdown could halt SNAP benefits

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz announced $4 million in emergency funding for Minnesota food shelves on Monday. The funding comes as the federal shutdown threatens SNAP benefits for hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans. The USDA confirmed on Monday that no SNAP benefits will be issued on Saturday, Nov. 1, if the government shutdown continues.



Gov. Tim Walz announced $4 million in emergency funding will go to Minnesota food shelves as the ongoing government shutdown threatens to cut off SNAP benefits for countless Minnesota families.

Emergency funding for food shelves

What we know:

Gov. Walz unveiled on Monday "emergency one-time funding" of $4 million for state and Tribal nation food shelves. The Federal Shutdown Emergency Food Support Grant will be distributed to 300 food shelves across the state, with each location getting a base amount of $5,000.

The backstory:

The emergency funding comes as the federal government shutdown jeopardizes benefits for 40 million Americans and 440,000 Minnesotans who rely on programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The USDA confirmed on Monday that no SNAP benefits will be issued on Saturday, Nov. 1, if the government shutdown continues. The notice follows the Trump administration’s decision against using the roughly $5 billion in contingency funds that would have extended SNAP benefits through November.

With the potential changes to SNAP benefits, food shelves in Minnesota are tightening their budgets in anticipation of increased demand. Second Harvest Heartland previously noted that for every person the food banks and shelves can feed, SNAP feeds nine, indicating they cannot fill the gap if SNAP benefits are reduced.