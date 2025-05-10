Apple Valley shooting leaves 18-year-old man critically injured

article

The Brief An 18-year-old man was shot in the face in Apple Valley. Police say shots were fired after a "physical altercation" at a park around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. The man was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries and no arrests have been announced.



An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the face during an altercation at an Apple Valley park.

Police say the suspects fled in multiple vehicles before they arrived.

Apple Valley shooting

What we know:

Apple Valley police say they responded to the 6800 block of Fortino Street around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday for a weapons call.

Investigators say multiple witnesses reported "a group was involved in a physical altercation at a nearby park when shots were fired." The suspects reportedly fled in multiple vehicles before officers arrived.

Police say they then found shell casings in three different areas near the park.

Authorities say an 18-year-old man then arrived at the Apple Valley Police Department with a gunshot wound to his face. He was then taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police have not announced any arrests related to the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Department at 952-322-2323.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details on what may have led to the initial altercation or information on potential suspects.