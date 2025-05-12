Twin Cities suburb weekend shootings leave at least 3 dead, teen injured

article

Shootings in the Twin Cities metro suburbs over the weekend left at least two people dead in Mounds View, one person dead in Burnsville, and a teenager with life-threatening injuries in Apple Valley.

Fatal Burnsville shooting

The backstory:

Burnsville police said the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the Chancellor Manor apartment complex.

A 22-year-old man was transported to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. The medical examiners' report released Sunday afternoon identified the victim as 22-year-old Abdinaasir Noor Ahmed. The report states Ahmed died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The medical examiner's report states the Eagan Police Department as the investigating agency. A Burnsville city official said many of the city's officers are at the National Police Memorial event in Washington, D.C., and that neighboring departments are assisting in the investigation.

Apple Valley shooting

Dig deeper:

Police said a teenager was shot in the face during an altercation at an Apple Valley park early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. on the 6800 block of Fortino Street. Witnesses reported there was a fight between a group of people which escalated into a shooting. People then left the park in multiple vehicles before police arrived at the scene.

When canvassing the area, police discovered shell casings in three distinct areas within the nearby park.

An injured 18-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the face later arrived at the Apple Valley Police Department and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Apple Valley Police Department, with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Police said anyone with information on the identities of those involved is encouraged to call the department at 952-322-2323.

What they're saying:

Minnesota Sen. Erin Maye Quade (DFL-Apple Valley) released the following statement on the shooting.

"I am heartbroken by the shooting that happened just a few miles from my home. I pray for the recovery of the 18-year-old young man who faces life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing, and I am in touch with city leaders and will continue to provide support any way I can.

"In the past two years, Minnesota acted decisively to curb gun violence by passing expanded background checks, extreme risk protection orders and banning straw purchases — yet gun violence remains the leading cause of death for children. I will continue advocating for stronger gun violence prevention measures that keep our communities safe until no parent has to fear sending their child to the park, school, or anywhere in our state."

Mounds View death investigation

Scene of death investigation in Mounds View.

What else:

Mounds View police posted on social media early Monday morning that they are conducting a death investigation.

Police said officers conducted a welfare check on the 5200 block of Greenwood Drive just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

At the scene, officers reported seeing someone on the floor with "signs of trauma." Police then forced their way into the town house and discovered two people with apparent gunshot wounds who were deceased.

A handgun was recovered from the scene, and authorities believe there is no danger to the public.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the two victims and determine the cause and manner of death.

Police did not share further details about the shootings.