16-year-old killed in Todd Co. crash after hitting tree

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  December 2, 2024 9:44pm CST
Road incidents
The Brief

    • A 16-year-old boy was killed after going off the road and hitting a tree during snowy and icy conditions in Little Sauk Township on Sunday night.
    • The teen was traveling on Highway 71 when he went off the road.
    • There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

LITTLE SAUK TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 16-year-old boy has died after he went off the road and hit a tree while traveling on Highway 71 in Little Sauk Township, north of Sauk Centre. 

What we know

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 16-year-old was driving a Ford Taurus northbound on Highway 71 around 9:50 p.m.

The teen then went off the road, striking a tree. The road conditions at the time of the crash were snowy and icy. 

Authorities say the teen died as a result of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

What we don't know

Authorities say it is unknown if the teen was wearing a seatbelt, and if alcohol was involved.

It is not clear what caused the crash.

The Source

  • A Minnesota State Patrol crash report. 