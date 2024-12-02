16-year-old killed in Todd Co. crash after hitting tree

article

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was killed after going off the road and hitting a tree during snowy and icy conditions in Little Sauk Township on Sunday night. The teen was traveling on Highway 71 when he went off the road. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.



A 16-year-old boy has died after he went off the road and hit a tree while traveling on Highway 71 in Little Sauk Township, north of Sauk Centre.

What we know

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 16-year-old was driving a Ford Taurus northbound on Highway 71 around 9:50 p.m.

The teen then went off the road, striking a tree. The road conditions at the time of the crash were snowy and icy.

Authorities say the teen died as a result of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

What we don't know

Authorities say it is unknown if the teen was wearing a seatbelt, and if alcohol was involved.

It is not clear what caused the crash.