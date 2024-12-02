16-year-old killed in Todd Co. crash after hitting tree
article
LITTLE SAUK TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 16-year-old boy has died after he went off the road and hit a tree while traveling on Highway 71 in Little Sauk Township, north of Sauk Centre.
What we know
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 16-year-old was driving a Ford Taurus northbound on Highway 71 around 9:50 p.m.
The teen then went off the road, striking a tree. The road conditions at the time of the crash were snowy and icy.
Authorities say the teen died as a result of the crash.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
What we don't know
Authorities say it is unknown if the teen was wearing a seatbelt, and if alcohol was involved.
It is not clear what caused the crash.