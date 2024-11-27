Red Lake police officer and other driver die in 2-vehicle crash

The Brief A crash near Red Lake on Wednesday left two men dead. Police say the crash happened on Highway 1, just east of the Red Lake community. The crash involved two vehicles that each had one occupant.



A crash near Red Lake, Minn. on Wednesday left two men dead, including a Red Lake Tribal police officer.

What we know

The crash involved two vehicles and happened on Highway 1 just east of the Red Lake community, according to a news release from the Red Lake Department of Public Safety.

One of the drivers, Officer Jesse Branch of the Red Lake Department of Public Safety, died in the crash. The other driver, Red Lake Band member Alan Lussier Jr., also died from injuries sustained in the crash.

In a shared statement, newly-elected Minnesota representative Bidal Duran and outgoing Rep. Matt Grossell said in a statement Officer Branch was on-duty when the crash occurred. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says Officer Branch was responding to a crash at the time.

No one else was involved in the crash, according to law enforcement.

The Red Lake Department of Public Safety said the crash is being investigated by the FBI and the Minnesota State Highway Patrol.

What are they saying?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered flags at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota and released this statement:

"Officer Jesse Branch committed his life to public service. He was known for his love and dedication to Red Lake Nation, where he selflessly served his community. With deep gratitude, Minnesota recognizes Officer Branch. His family, friends, and community are in our prayers."

In a post, the Red Lake Tribal Council offered the following statement:

"Chairman Seki has ordered flags be flown at half staff at Tribal Buildings and enterprises in honor of our fallen Police Officer and relative who were involved in this morning's tragic fatal car accident.

"Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones during this difficult time."

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office shared a video of the procession for Officer Branch on Wednesday and shared a statement: "Officer Branch was a respected professional officer who loved the community he served. He previously served on the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Posse and had just joined the North Country First Responders. He was supposed to pick up his gear today."

In their shared statement, Rep. Grossell and Rep.-elect Duran wrote:

"We are truly heartbroken for the family and friends of Officer Jesse Branch. They will be in our prayers as they face the grief of losing a loved one heading into a time of the year that should be filled with joy and happiness. Officer Branch served our community with honor, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to protecting the safety of others.

"Having both been a part of the law enforcement community, there is nothing more difficult in this line of work than losing a brother in blue. Officer Branch's bravery and selflessness will never be forgotten. We share our support for our police and peace officers in this especially difficult time."

What we don't know

Law enforcement officials did not specify the exact time that the crash happened on Wednesday morning or the circumstances leading up to it.