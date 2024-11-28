Bloomington police use stop sticks, PIT maneuver to arrest hit-and-run suspect

article

The Brief Police arrested a hit-and-run suspect after a pursuit on Thanksgiving afternoon. Officers used stop sticks and a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver to stop the suspect. The incident temporarily stopped traffic on Interstate I-35W as officers removed the suspect from the vehicle.



Bloomington police arrested a man accused of a hit-and-run after he allegedly led officers on a chase that ended in a crash on Thanksgiving.

What we know

Officers say they responded to the 9700 block of Penn Avenue South for a reported hit-and-run around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday.

A news release from the Bloomington Police Department (BPD) states the suspect vehicle was spotted leaving the scene and fled from officers, leading them to terminate the pursuit.

Police later got reports of the suspect using the vehicle to try to run others off the road.

Officers say they then tried to stop the vehicle again before it fled from them a second time.

BPD said traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) then spotted the vehicle being driven south on Interstate 35W before it turned around and headed back into Bloomington.

Officers then deployed stop sticks and used a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver to stop the suspect vehicle on I-35W at 106th Street, according to the release.

Police say the driver then refused to exit the vehicle, so they used "chemical agents" to get him to surrender.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Andover, was then arrested and booked at the Bloomington jail.

FOX 9 generally does not name suspects until they are criminally charged in court.

What they're saying

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in the news release that the suspect "[…] must not have wanted turkey dinner based on his choices today, so we will oblige him with our jail roast beef sandwich instead."