Minnesota legislator term limits vote focus of new bill in state Senate

Minnesota's legislators might not be allowed to stay in their jobs indefinitely if a new bill that lets voters have a say in the matter is approved this legislative session.

Currently, 16 states have term limits for legislators, and Minnesota could join them if a bill currently being discussed in the Minnesota Senate passes.

With support from both parties, one GOP and three DFL members have authored a bill that would ask voters in November whether a 10-year limit on serving in the House and a 10-year limit in the Senate should be imposed on elected officials in the state.

At least 10 of the 201 currently elected legislators in Minnesota have already served more than 20 years. One of them – Rep. Frank Hornstein (DFL-Minneapolis) – announced Friday he would not be seeking re-election.

The bill is now headed to the Senate Elections Committee for further discussion.