World Junior Ice Hockey Championships to return to Minnesota in 2026: sources

Sources tell FOX 9 that the International Ice Hockey Federation will bring the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships back to Minnesota in 2026.

FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich has confirmed the yearly championship will return to the United States in two years. The last time the tournament was hosted by the United States was in 2018 in Buffalo, New York. The last time it was in Minnesota was 2005 when some games were played in Thief River Falls along with Grand Forks, North Dakota.

FOX 9 is told that the Xcel Energy Center and the University of Minnesota Marucci arena will host games.

Before that, the last time the Twin Cities hosted the tournament was in 1982. That year, games were split between Minneapolis, Bloomington, and Duluth, while other games were also played in Canada at venues in Winnipeg and Kenora.

The 2026 World Juniors were among the events that Minnesota Sports and Events told FOX 9 back in March they were attempting to lure to Minnesota.

An official announcement is expected later this week. The 2024 championships are set to wrap up on Jan. 5, 2024. Team USA is set to take on Finland in the semifinals in Sweden.