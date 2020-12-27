Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss time with wrist injury

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Sunday that Karl-Anthony Towns will miss time with a wrist injury suffered in Saturday's win in Utah.

The team says Towns suffered a dislocation during the fourth quarter of the matchup against the Jazz. The injury will not require surgery, officials say.

Towns won't be available on Sunday night as the Wolves head to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers. The Wolves say his status will be re-evaluated weekly as he undergoes treatment.

The Wolves have started the year with two wins with Towns averaging 22.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 5 assists over two games.