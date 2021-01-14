Wolves' Rubio, Hernangomez out Friday night due to COVID-19 protocols

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without Ricky Rubio and Juancho Hernangomez when they host the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night at Target Center due to COVID-19 protocols, the team announced on Thursday.

Team officials did not say whether Rubio and Hernangomez tested positive for COVID-19, or came in close contact with a carrier.

According to Jon Krawzcynski with The Athletic, Hernangomez has entered isolation for at least 10 days.

It’s not clear how long Rubio will be out. Hernangomez scored five points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Timberwolves’ 118-107 loss to the Grizzlies Wednesday night at Target Center. Rubio had six points and six assists.

Jake Layman will also not play Friday night due to personal reasons.

The Timberwolves have lost seven of their last eight games since a 2-0 start. They had a 12-point lead before getting out-scored 38-17 in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s loss.