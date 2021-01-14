Expand / Collapse search
Wolves' Rubio, Hernangomez out Friday night due to COVID-19 protocols

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

Patty Mills #8 of the San Antonio Spurs defends against Ricky Rubio #9 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter of the game at Target Center on January 10, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Spurs 96-88. ((Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without Ricky Rubio and Juancho Hernangomez when they host the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night at Target Center due to COVID-19 protocols, the team announced on Thursday.

Team officials did not say whether Rubio and Hernangomez tested positive for COVID-19, or came in close contact with a carrier.

According to Jon Krawzcynski with The Athletic, Hernangomez has entered isolation for at least 10 days.

It’s not clear how long Rubio will be out. Hernangomez scored five points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Timberwolves’ 118-107 loss to the Grizzlies Wednesday night at Target Center. Rubio had six points and six assists.

Jake Layman will also not play Friday night due to personal reasons.

The Timberwolves have lost seven of their last eight games since a 2-0 start. They had a 12-point lead before getting out-scored 38-17 in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s loss.