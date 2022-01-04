Wolves beat Clippers 122-104, hope to soon regain full strength

article

In what might have been the final game without two-thirds of its "big three" lineup due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a three-game losing streak with a 122-104 win over the L.A. Clippers Monday night.

On Monday the Wolves starting lineup of former Clipper Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Naz Reid competed against a Clippers team that was shorthanded itself, missing former all-stars Nicolas Batum, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Edwards scored a game-high 28 points as six Timberwolves scored in double figures. Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels combined for 35 points off the bench, on 14-of-20 shooting and 6-of-9 from the perimeter.

The Wolves snapped a six-game losing streak against the Clippers, and had lost five of its last six entering Monday night.

The Timberwolves led 26-21 after one and 64-46 at the half, forcing the Clippers into double-digit turnovers and getting 13 first-half points from McDaniels. The Wolves also shot 57.4 percent from the field in the first half.

The Wolves led by at least 15 points the entire second half, and had an 85-65 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Naz Reid added 13 points and six rebounds, Beverley had 11 points, 12 assists and two steals and Malike Beasley scored 11 points as four of the Wolves' starters scored in double figures.

Serge Ibaka scored 17 points to lead the Clippers, and Justice Winslow added 15. But the Clippers committed 20 turnovers and shot just 34 percent from the perimeter.

The Wolves improved to 17-20 with the win, and are in ninth in the Western Conference with four games to play before the reaching the halfway point of the season. The Clippers dropped to seventh in the West at 19-19.

The Timberwolves had lost three straight to the L.A. Lakers (108-103), Utah Jazz (120-108) and New York Knicks (96-88) with Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell in COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Towns and Russell are expected back soon as they both work to regaining conditioning from being out. As they continue to regain full strength, the Wolves will try to reclaim the rhythm it once had with it.

