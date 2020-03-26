WNBA hosting virtual draft on April 17

The WNBA announced Thursday it will host its 2020 draft on April 17 as scheduled, but it will be done virtual with no players, guests or media.

Due to Coronavirus issues across the globe, the WNBA Draft will be done remotely, and Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the picks on ESPN2. The top draft prospects will take part in a remote fashion.

“The WNBA draft is a time to celebrate the exceptional athletes whose hard work and dreams are realized with their selections in the draft,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a statement. “Safeguarding the health and well-being of our prospects, players, employees, and everyone connected to our game as well as the general public is paramount. With that in mind, we will work diligently with our broadcast partner, ESPN, to create a memorable but virtual event that appropriately honors these accomplished athletes.”

The Minnesota Lynx, coming off an 18-16 season, will have the No. 6 pick in the WNBA Draft. That’s the same pick they had last year, and they chose Napheesa Collier out of UConn with it. She finished last season the team’s third leading scorer at 13.1 points per game, and led the Lynx in minutes at more than 33 per game.

As for this year, Draftsite has the Lynx taking UConn forward Megan Walker with the No. 6 pick. ESPN has Minnesota taking UConn guard Crystal Dangerfield.

WNBA training camps were originally scheduled to start April 26, with the opening slate of games to start May 15. That’s now up in the air due to the Coronavirus pandemic.