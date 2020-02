article

The Minnesota Wild are trading veteran left winger Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins, FOX 9 has confirmed through sources.

In exchange, the Wild will receive Penguin center Alex Galchenyuk, 2020 first-round pick and prospect Calen Addison.

Zucker, 28, was in his ninth season with the Wild. So far this season, he has recorded 14 goals and 15 assists.