'We are one Minnesota': Teams, athletes reach out to fans missing sports due to Coronavirus

We’re all struggling right now with a lack of sports and something to distract us as we’re confined to our homes during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nobody knows that more than Minnesota’s teams and athletes, and they went to social media with a message on Tuesday: “We’ll be back.”

The video features all of Minnesota’s sports stadiums, empty as sports are shut down across the world. Athletes in the video, which has nearly 40,000 views over a 16-hour span, including Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi, Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders, Wild defenseman Ryan Suter, Allie Thunstrom of the Whitecaps, Lynx guard Napheesa Collier, Gopher football coach P.J. Fleck, Ethan Finlay of Minnesota United, Dan Motl of the St. Paul Saints.

Some of the messages:

“Hey fans we know you miss sports, and trust us we do too,” Cousins said.

“Every so often, the unexpected happens,” Odorizzi said.

“That’s the game we’re all playing right now,” Saunders said.

“But we’re all in this together,” Suter said.

“And that is what makes us great,” Thunstrom said.

“Our connection, our compassion and our community have never been stronger.”

“Trust us, we want nothing more than to get back out there,” Fleck said.

“That day will come, but unti then, we stand together,” Finlay said.

The overlying message: “We are one Minnesota.”