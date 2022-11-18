Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Twins unveil new uniforms, logo

By FOX 9 Staff
Minnesota Twins
The Minnesota Twins on Friday unveiled their new uniforms, including a new logo.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Twins are unveiling their new uniforms on Friday, including a new logo.

The Twins said the uniforms honor Twins heroes in a "crisp, dynamic and modern design," noting there are four of them – one home, one road, one home alternate and an additional alternate that can be worn at Target Field or on the road. 

The team also unveiled a  "refined" TC logo and a new M and North Star mark, as well as an "exclusive new font and wordmarks."

The Minnesota Twins new uniforms. (FOX 9)