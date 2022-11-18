Minnesota Twins unveil new uniforms, logo

The Minnesota Twins are unveiling their new uniforms on Friday, including a new logo.

The Twins said the uniforms honor Twins heroes in a "crisp, dynamic and modern design," noting there are four of them – one home, one road, one home alternate and an additional alternate that can be worn at Target Field or on the road.

The team also unveiled a "refined" TC logo and a new M and North Star mark, as well as an "exclusive new font and wordmarks."

Watch the unveiling of the new uniforms in the player at the top of the page.