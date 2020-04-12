Wally Szczerbiak says Kevin Garnett deserves to have his number retired by Wolves

This year, former Wolves forward Kevin Garnett will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame alongside two other legends.

Garnett will join the late Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan as part of the Class of 2020. Garnett played 14 seasons in Minnesota before leaving for Boston, where he won a ring in 2008.

During his time with the Wolves, Garnett was a perennial All-Star and helped lead the Wolves to eight straight playoff appearances, capped off by making the Western Conference Finals in 2004.

For part of that stretch, Wally Szczerbiak shared the court with Garnett in Minnesota.

"Whenever we needed a big play, whenever we needed a big stop," recalled Szczerbiak. "Whenever we were in a big game, he played big. And he was just that constant, that every single night, you knew you were going to get that 20 and 10. And that just kind of helped your team get to that point where you knew you were going to win a lot of games."

Garnett returned to the Wolves at the twilight of his career, with hopes of joining the front office. But after the passing of Flip Saunders, things became unglued and Garnett felt owner Glen Taylor backed out of a promise.

In a recent interview, Garnett went as far as to call Taylor a "snake."

Szczerbiak says he isn't familiar with all the problems between Garnett and Taylor but hopes they can work something out so Garnett can be honored by his team.

"From the outside looking in, it's a shame," said Szczerbiak. "Because KG's the greatest Timberwolf of all time. I hope in due time there's a way those two can figure out a way to come to an agreement and a compromise where KG's number can be hung in the rafters."