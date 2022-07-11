Vikings WR Justin Jefferson talks excitement for 2022 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings start training camp in about two weeks at TCO Performance Center, and among the players probably most excited for a new season is receiver Justin Jefferson.

He’s become one of the biggest stars in the NFL in his first two seasons, and over the weekend, Jefferson held and autograph signing for Vikings’ fans at Ridgedale Mall in Minnetonka. The Vikings selected Jefferson No. 22 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, with a pick acquired from the Buffalo Bills in the trade that sent Stefon Diggs east.

Jefferson has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons, and made 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He finished just 17 yards shy of Randy Moss’s single-season receiving yards record with the Vikings.

He has a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, who is replacing Mike Zimmer, and is coming off winning a Super Bowl with the L.A. Rams. Jefferson has the NFL record for receiving yards in his first two seasons, at 3,016.

Jefferson, like most of his teammates, is eager to get the 2022 season started.

"It can get better than that. We’re just so blessed to be in this type of situation. With these different coaches coming in, everybody is just really excited about this new season. Especially me, I’m just excited to keep getting more and more yards, and hopefully we get more wins this season," Jefferson said.

The Vikings finished 8-9 last season and missed the NFC Playoffs for the second straight year, and third time in four seasons. It led to the dismissals of Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman after the season.