Vikings WR Justin Jefferson snubbed by voters for NFL Rookie of the Year

Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson came up just short of winning NFL Rookie of the Year, the league announced Thursday.

The award, instead, will go to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Jefferson was a standout and a bright spot for the purple during the 2020 season.

This season, Jefferson led all rookies in receiving yards and ranked fourth overall in the NFL with 1,400 yards. He broke a Vikings' rookie receiving recordw with 88 catches, eclipsing Randy Moss's mark in 1998. His 1,400 yards also broke Anquan Boldin's record. Jefferson finished the season with seven touchdowns, leading NFL rookies.

Jefferson also became the fourth rookie to have at least seven games with 100 or more receiving yards, and averaged 15.9 yards per catch in a virtual offseason, without organized team activities, training camp or a preseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is a 2021 Pro Bowl selection.

Herbert finished sixth in the NFL as a rookie with 4,336 yards, completed 66 percent of his passes and had 31 touchdowns, with just 10 interceptions in 15 games.

Nominated for the award along with Herbert and Jefferson were Jaguars running back James Robinson, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Washington defensive end Chase Young.