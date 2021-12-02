Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

article

The NFL announced Thursday morning that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November.

Jefferson led the NFL with 464 receiving yards as the Vikings went 2-2 in November, 65 more yards than Keenan Allen of the L.A. Chargers. Jefferson had 24 catches over the four games, and three touchdowns.

Jefferson’s 464 receiving yards in November is the third-most in a month in franchise history. Randy Moss had 510 yards in a month in 2000, and 473 in a month in 1998. Jefferson and Moss are the only receivers in Vikings’ history to record more than 450 receiving yards in November.

Jefferson was also named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after the Vikings beat the Packers 34-31. Jefferson had eight catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns in the win. It was his 11th career 100- yard game, and the second-highest mark for receiving yards in a game in his career.

It’s Jefferson’s first NFC Offensive Player of the Month honor, joining Cris Carter in November 1999 and Jake Reed in September 1997.

VIKINGS ACTIVATE DALVIN TOMLINSON FROM COVID-19 LIST

The Minnesota Vikings appear to be getting some reinforcements back on the defensive line for Sunday’s game at Detroit. The Vikings on Thursday activated defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Tomlinson missed Sunday’s loss at the 49ers as the Vikings’ defense, without its four regular starters, gave up 208 rushing yards to San Francisco.

In 10 games, Tomlinson has 25 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits.

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce was also activated from injured reserve on Wednesday with a designation to return to practice. The Vikings have up to three weeks to put him on the active roster.