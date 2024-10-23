Vikings without Blake Cashman, Hockenson questionable against Rams

article

The Brief The Vikings face the L.A. Rams on Thursday Night Football Blake Cashman will miss his second straight game with turf toe T.J. Hockenson and Dalton Risner are questionable



The Minnesota Vikings face the L.A. Rams at SoFi Stadium for Thursday Night Football, and they’ll be without linebacker Blake Cashman for the second straight game.

Cashman suffered a turf toe injury against the New York Jets in London, and missed Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. He has not been placed on injured reserve, which would require him to sit at least four games.

What it means

Cashman is the leading tackler on defense and carries the green dot responsibilities, which means he has helmet communication with the sideline to make pre-snap adjustments. Without Cashman last week, Ivan Pace Jr. was in that spot and returned a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

T.J. Hockenson, Dalton Risner questionable

We’ll have to wait until 90 minutes before kickoff Thursday to get an official status on T.J. Hockenson and Dalton Risner. The Vikings are holding walk-throughs this week, and Hockenson was limited Tuesday as he works his way back from knee surgery. If he can’t play Thursday, he’s most likely to return in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football.

Risner, who suffered a back injury in training camp, was a full participant on Monday and could be in line to play Thursday. If he’s active, he could replace Ed Ingram at right guard.

Aaron Jones good to go

Running back Aaron Jones was not listed on the final injury report after returning last week from a hip/hamstring injury suffered in London. Jones had 14 carries for 93 yards against the Lions, including a 34-yard touchdown on his first touch.

The Vikings are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, and avoid their second loss in five days.