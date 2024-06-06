Vikings unveil 'Winter Warrior' alternate all-white uniforms

article

The Minnesota Vikings unveiled a new set of alternate uniforms for the 2024 regular season on Thursday, and many are calling them the coldest in the NFL.

Last year, they were a classic throwback uniform to pay homage to Vikings’ legends. This year, they’ll wear "Winter Warrior" all-white uniforms for their Dec. 16 game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. on Monday Night Football. They have the option to wear them twice this season.

Vikings team officials say the white uniform incorporates a matte, metallic gray pant stripe and dripping icicle serifs on the number font. The team removed all warm colors, leaving no gold elements in the pants, jersey or helmet. For the first time in team history, it features a non-purple helmet, a satin-finish, white helmet with a metallic gray stripe inspired by the metal striping found on ancient Vikings helmets.

The Vikings celebrated the unveil through a series of videos and photos featuring more than a dozen current players, including Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, C.J. Ham, Aaron Jones, Byron Murphy Jr., Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus, Jonathan Greenard, Brian O’Neil, Camryn Bynum, Christian Darrisaw, Harrison Phillips, T.J. Hockenson, and Ivan Pace Jr. Multiple players captured their reactions to seeing the uniforms for the first time and released videos on their individual social media platforms.

The new look includes a revised Nordic knot from the one originally designed and placed on the inside neckline of Vikings uniforms in 2016. The new design places the knot on the outside of the neckline and includes three shields as a nod to Head Coach Kevin O’Connell’s mantra: "Our Way. Our Team. Our Process."

"This uniform celebrates Minnesota and Nordic Vikings," said Vikings Art Manager Jackie Ramacher. "Minnesotans are battle tested, resilient and tough. We are not only bonded by our harsh, cold winters, but we embrace them, so it’s fitting that the Vikings wear the coldest uniforms in the NFL."