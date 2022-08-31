Vikings trade for Eagles' WR Jalen Reagor, waive Smith-Marsette

article

The Minnesota Vikings have added to their receiving corps on Wednesday, trading with the Philadelphia Eagles to bring in former first-round draft pick Jalen Reagor.

Reagor was selected by the Eagles one pick ahead of Justin Jefferson in the 2020 draft, which has obviously turned out to be a huge steal for the Vikings. Reagor will likely be the Vikings' fourth-string option behind Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and K.J. Osborn.

Reagor didn't show much for the Eagles over two seasons, only totaling 695 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns over 28 games. For reference, Jefferson had racked up more than 700 receiving yards between Weeks 8 and 13 alone last season.

The Vikings gave up a seventh-round pick to acquire Reagor and dropped second-year wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette.