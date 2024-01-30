Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson has successful ACL surgery

article

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Monday that tight end T.J. Hockenson had successful surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee.

Team officials say the surgery was led by Dr. Neal ElAttrache from the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles, Calif.

Hockenson suffered the injury during the third quarter of the Vikings’ 30-24 loss to the Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve at U.S. Bank Stadium. Hockenson finished that game with four catches for 58 yards, and was hit low by Lions’ defensive back Kerby Joseph on the play that took him out of the game. Hockenson had to wait for his MCL to heal before having ACL surgery.

Hockenson, 26, finished the season with 95 catches for 960 yards and five touchdowns. He was just 40 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard season, and only five receptions short of his first 100-catch season.

He signed a four-year extension worth $66 million during training camp in late August. The severity of the injury with only two games left in the season means Hockenson will not be healthy during the Vikings’ offseason workout program. He will also likely be limited during organized team activities, mandatory minicamp and training camp.

VIKINGS FULLBACK C.J. HAM SELECTED FOR PRO BOWL GAMES

Vikings fullback C.J. Ham has been selected to participate in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. He’ll replace Kyle Juszczyk, who is in the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers.

Ham is headed to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career. He’ll join edge rusher Danielle Hunter, and long snapper Andrew DePaola. Ham played in all 17 games this season, was a team captain and led NFC fullbacks in overall offensive grade and pass block grade, according to Pro Football Focus. His run blocking grade was second in the NFC.

Ham played his 100th career game with the Vikings Week 4 at Carolina, second all-time in franchise history among fullbacks. He’s also just the fourth Vikings’ undrafted offensive player to play in at least 100 career games.

The Pro Bowl Games are set for 2 p.m. Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.