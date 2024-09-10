Vikings to sign Harrison Phillips to 2-year extension

article

The Brief Harrison Phillips came to the Vikings as a free agent in 2022 after four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. Phillips was the Vikings' 2023 nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Phillips had a career-high 92 tackles and three sacks for the Vikings last season.



Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was set to become a free agent after the 2024 season. Not anymore.

The Vikings announced Tuesday they have agreed to terms with Phillips to a two-year contract. extension. It's reportedly worth up to $19 million, with $13 million guaranteed.

Why it matters

Phillips came to the Vikings in 2022 as a free agent after spending his first four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He made just 11 starts over that time. He has started 35 games over three-plus seasons with the Vikings, and has 156 tackles with Minnesota. He had a career-high 92 tackles and three sacks last season.

He had one of five sacks in Sunday’s 28-6 win over the New York Giants, and five tackles.

Consummate professional

Phillips is highly-respected by his teammates, one of three defensive captains for the 2023 season. He’s also dedicated to his community and charity work, named the Vikings’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee last season.

Phillips started the Harrison’s Playmakers program after being drafted by the Bills. It offers programs for children and young adults with developmental differences in needs. He has groups in Buffalo, Minnesota and his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

What’s next

Phillips, 28, is now under contract with the Vikings through the 2026 season. The Vikings host the San Francisco 49ers for the 2024 home opener on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.