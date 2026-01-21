Expand / Collapse search
Vikings sign DC Brian Flores to contract extension

By
Published  January 21, 2026 6:48pm CST
Minnesota Vikings
FOX 9
The Brief

    • The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday night they've signed Brian Flores to a contract extension.
    • Flores will return to Minnesota if he doesn't land a head coaching job.
    • Flores has interviewed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - If Brian Flores doesn’t land a head coaching job during this offseason cycle, he will be back with the Minnesota Vikings.

Vikings sign Brian Flores to extension

What we know:

The Vikings announced Wednesday night that they’ve signed Flores to a contract extension. He will return to Minnesota if he doesn’t leave for a head coaching job. Flores has interviewed with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, who have yet to announce a new head coach. His current contract as the Vikings' defensive coordinator expired after the 2025 season.

Flores also interviewed with the Washington Commanders for their defensive coordinator position.

What they're saying:

"Brian has a unique ability to connect with players, understand their skill sets, and put them in positions to maximize their impact on the field," Vikings’ coach Kevin O'Connell said in a statement. "The identity of our defense is a reflection of his leadership and preparation. On a personal level, I've really valued the relationship we've built over the last three years, and that shared trust, alignment and high standard will continue to be critical to our success."

Vikings under Flores

Why you should care:

Flores would be entering his fourth season with the Vikings. In his first three seasons, the Vikings’ defense is limiting opponents 19.2 points per game, second fewest in the NFL. The Vikings’ defense ranked second in the NFL in passing yards allowed this season, at 158.5, and were third in total defense.

They’re No. 2 in fumbles over the last three seasons with 52, and fifth in takeaways with 73. They also have 61 fumble recoveries and 43 interceptions.

The Vikings have allowed 147 plays of 20 yards or more over the last three seasons, which leads the NFL.

Minnesota VikingsSports