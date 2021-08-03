Vikings release DB Jeff Gladney after indictment for felony assault

article

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday they have released defensive back Jeff Gladney after he was indicted for felony assault.

Gladney, a first round pick at No. 31 overall in 2020, turned himself into authorities in Texas back in April after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend over text messages. He posted bond and was released within minutes.

On Tuesday, a grand jury in Texas indicted Gladney on one felony count of assault. He’s accused of assaulting a woman, squeezing and grabbing her neck, putting an arm against her neck and throat and striking her multiple times over text messages.

Gladney did not participate in any offseason workouts with the Vikings, and has not been at TCO Performance Center since the Vikings started training camp.

The team released a statement on the situation Tuesday afternoon.

"Following our review of today’s indictment against Jeff Gladney, we have decided to release Jeff immediately. As we have previously said, we take these matters very seriously and condemn all forms of domestic violence. Due to the ongoing legal nature of this matter, we are unable to provide further comment."

Tuesday morning, Vikings owner Mark Wilf said, "Obviously allegations like these are very disturbing and something that’s concerning to us as ownership and to our organization," Wilf said. "We're talking to the league and really working through to understand this better, and as we get more information we'll let you know where we go on this."

Gladney started 15 games last season as a rookie, but the writing was on the wall that his time with the Vikings might be over after his arrest. The Vikings opted in free agency to add Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland, Mackensie Alexander and Xavier Woods.