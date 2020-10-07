Vikings RB Mike Boone named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

article

Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after forcing a fumble on a punt during Minnesota’s 31-23 win at Houston last Sunday.

The play happened during the first quarter. With the Vikings already up 7-0 and punting, Boone delivered a big hit on DeAndre Carter, resulting in a fumble that rookie Dan Chisena recovered. The Vikings got a field goal out of the turnover to take an early 10-0 lead.

It’s the first time Boone has earned the Special Teams Player of the Week honor, and he’s the first non-specialist to get it since Adam Thielen in Week 12 of the 2014 season. Since Mike Zimmer was hired in 2014, the Vikings had have 18 different Player of the Week honors.

Coming off their first win of the season, the Vikings head to 4-0 Seattle this week for Sunday Night Football.