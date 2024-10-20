Expand / Collapse search

Vikings RB Aaron Jones will play against Lions despite hip/hamstring injury

Updated  October 20, 2024 10:49am CDT
Aaron Jones #33 of the Minnesota Vikings dives into the end zone and scores a touchdown past Azeez Al-Shaair #0 of the Houston Texans during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  ((Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium with the top spot in the NFC North Division on the line, and they’ll have Aaron Jones available.

Jones was not among the Vikings’ inactives released 90 minutes before kickoff. He suffered a hip/hamstring injury in the first quarter of the Vikings’ win over the New York Jets in London and did not return. Without him, the offense hit some struggles in the second half.

Vikings players talk facing 4-1 Lions out of bye week

Vikings players Kamu Grugier-Hill, Aaron Jones, Cam Akers and Sam Darnold talk about facing the Detroit Lions on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium after having their bye week

What it means

In five games, Jones has 71 carries for 350 yards and one touchdown, averaging nearly five yards per carry. He also has 17 catches for 176 yards and a receiving touchdown. He gives the Vikings another versatile weapon for Sam Darnold and the offense as they look to go 6-0 for the first time since 2009.

No T.J. Hockenson, Blake Cashman

The Vikings declared tight end T.J. Hockenson and linebacker Blake Cashman out on Friday. Hockenson is still practicing and working his way back from a torn ACL against the Lions last December. Cashman suffered a turf toe injury in London. He’s the green dot, and the leading tackler on defense

No Aidan Hutchinson for Lions

The Lions will be without defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, one of the best players in the NFL. He had 7.5 sacks before suffering a broken tibia against the Cowboys last week.