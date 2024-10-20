Vikings RB Aaron Jones will play against Lions despite hip/hamstring injury
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium with the top spot in the NFC North Division on the line, and they’ll have Aaron Jones available.
Jones was not among the Vikings’ inactives released 90 minutes before kickoff. He suffered a hip/hamstring injury in the first quarter of the Vikings’ win over the New York Jets in London and did not return. Without him, the offense hit some struggles in the second half.
What it means
In five games, Jones has 71 carries for 350 yards and one touchdown, averaging nearly five yards per carry. He also has 17 catches for 176 yards and a receiving touchdown. He gives the Vikings another versatile weapon for Sam Darnold and the offense as they look to go 6-0 for the first time since 2009.
No T.J. Hockenson, Blake Cashman
The Vikings declared tight end T.J. Hockenson and linebacker Blake Cashman out on Friday. Hockenson is still practicing and working his way back from a torn ACL against the Lions last December. Cashman suffered a turf toe injury in London. He’s the green dot, and the leading tackler on defense
No Aidan Hutchinson for Lions
The Lions will be without defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, one of the best players in the NFL. He had 7.5 sacks before suffering a broken tibia against the Cowboys last week.