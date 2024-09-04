Vikings RB Aaron Jones says Sam Darnold will be Comeback Player of the Year

The Brief Aaron Jones believes Sam Darnold will be the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year Aaron Jones on Good Morning Football explains the purple sombrero he got after signing with the Vikings Jones and Darnold are two of many making their Vikings debuts on Sunday at the New York Giants



The Minnesota Vikings open the 2024 regular season on Sunday at the New York Giants, and it will mark the debuts for both Aaron Jones and Sam Darnold.

Darnold is entering his seventh NFL season after the No. 3 overall pick in 2018 spent three seasons with the New York Jets, and three with the Carolina Panthers. He’s made 56 career starts, and is 21-35 for his career. The 2024 Vikings might be the best offense he’s ever played in, and Kevin O’Connell could be the coach to resurrect his career.

Jones thinks Darnold can be right there among his former Packers’ teammates Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love.

"You talk about being able to spin the ball, come in and command a huddle and being a true leader, he’s right there with those guys. He can really play," Jones said. "I’m calling it now, Comeback Player of the Year."

Darnold is one of eight captains for the Vikings this season.

Why it matters

The Vikings signed Darnold to a one-year, $10 million deal after Kirk Cousins left in free agency. If he can have a productive season, it might lead to a bigger contract with another team in 2025. The plan is likely for J.J. McCarthy to take over when he recovers from surgery for a torn meniscus.

Jones explains Purple sombrero

Jones appeared on NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday, and sported a new purple sombrero. The Texas native and former UTEP standout got the special hat when he first was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2017.

He got a purple one when he signed with the Vikings in the offseason, after getting cut by the Packers.

"It really warmed my heart. They understand me, they get me. They know where I’m from and it just made it feel like this is the right place and reassured me," Jones said.

Jones was asked to take a pay cut in Green Bay for the second straight year, declined and it led to his time there ending. He had 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2019, 2020 and 2022. He ran for 656 yards and two touchdowns after recovering from injuries last season. For his career, Jones is is averaging five yards per carry. He also has 272 career catches, and is averaging 7.6 yards per reception.

He called coming to Minnesota the business side of the NFL and knowing your worth.

"As a player just kind of knowing your worth and when two sides don’t come to an agreement, it’s a business and that’s when it’s time to move on. That’s kind of what happened, just knowing my worth and was able to get that elsewhere," Jones said.

He didn’t take a single snap in the preseason, and will be the starter on Sunday.