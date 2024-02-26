Vikings QB Kirk Cousins throwing footballs 4 months after Achilles injury

article

It’s been nearly four months since Kirk Cousins’ 2023 season came to an end with a torn Achilles in the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 8 win at Lambeau Field.

Cousins provided an update Monday morning on how his rehab process is going from probably the most significant injury of his career. He posted a pair of videos that were a combined 13 seconds in length. On a tennis court, he takes a seven-step drop back, plants both feet and makes two throws.

"Almost 4 months in now…encouraged by the progress! Grateful for all the help around us," Cousins said.

Cousins was playing arguably the best football of his career when he went down with the Achilles injury. He was leading the NFL with 2,331 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. Cousins has played six seasons with the Vikings, but will he be back for a seventh?

The timing of his latest injury update is interesting for multiple reasons. Cousins is set to become a free agent on March 13 if he and the Vikings can’t come to an agreement on a new contract. The NFL Combine also starts Monday in Indianapolis, where every team in the league will be on hand to watch prospects for April’s draft.

That also means coaches and general managers from across the NFL, including Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell of the Vikings, will be on hand. It’s a safe bet conversations will be had on Cousins’ future at the Combine, and if the Vikings could move up in the NFL Draft to take a quarterback if they don’t keep Cousins.

O’Connell and Adofo-Mensah will speak with reporters this week, and that’s when we could get a sense where they’re at on Cousins’ future. He’ll likely want multiple years guaranteed on a new contract, and his asking price will likely be at least $40 million per season.

Cousins said during Super Bowl week he wants to be healthy enough to participate in mini camps and organized team activities, regardless of who he’s playing for. Monday’s videos are visual proof for the Vikings and other interested teams that he’s ahead of schedule.