Vikings QB Kirk Cousins 'at peace' with COVID-19 risks in NFL

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said he is taking a "survival of the fittest" personal approach to the coronavirus, even if it kills him. In a recent interview on Spotify's "10 Questions With Kyle Brandt" podcast, Cousins said, "If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that." He also shared his opinion on masks.

“If 1 is the person who says, ‘Masks are stupid, you’re all a bunch of lemmings’ and 10 is, ‘I’m not leaving my master bathroom for the next 10 years,’ where do you land?” Brandt asked Cousins.

“I’m not gonna call anybody stupid, for the trouble it would get me in," Cousins replied. "But I’m about a .000001.”

But Cousins also said that he respects the concerns of others and follows all Vikings and NFL protocols.

“I want to respect what other people’s concerns are," Cousins said. "For me personally, just talking, no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it, I would say I’m going to go about my daily life. If I get it, I’m going to ride it out. I’m going let nature do its course -- survival of the fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be OK. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that."

Cousins also addressed the range of concerns among different groups of people within the Vikings organization.

“I even think in the building there’s going to be a dichotomy of people who couldn’t care less about the virus, have no concern about it, haven’t lost a minute of sleep about it," Cousins said. "And then you get people on the other side of the spectrum who every second of every day they’re consumed with fear about it."

Last week, eight Vikings players had presumed positive cases of COVID-19, but after another round of testing, the results came back negative.