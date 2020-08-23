Reports: Retests from NJ lab come back negative after Vikings report positive COVID-19 tests

After players from multiple NFL teams tested positive for COVID-19, including eight Minnesota Vikings, new tests have come back negative, according to reports.

Eight players and a coach were missing from practice on Sunday after the presumptive positive test results. The team says three staff members also reported positive tests.

The result came as the NFL revealed Sunday that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners. The New York Jets said they had 10 false positives and the Chicago Bears said they had nine. The league has asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results "while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests."

Sunday night, NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that 77 retests connected to the lab had come back negative. According to the reports, the NFL is now retesting all the tests performed by the lab.

The Week 1 opener against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium is in three weeks.