Vikings owner Mark Wilf on QB situation: 'We've got a plan'

NFL owners, general managers and head coaches are in Orlando, Fla, this week for annual meetings, which fuels speculation about what’s to come in April’s NFL Draft.

The Minnesota Vikings have a potentially franchise-altering decision to make at quarterback. Kirk Cousins is gone, and they signed Sam Darnold to a one-year deal in free agency. If the Vikings play the draft correctly, Darnold might not ever take a snap in Minnesota.

Appearing on NFL Network Monday, Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf said "we have a plan" when it comes to the quarterback position. In addition to Darnold, the Vikings have the No. 11 and No. 23 overall picks. The popular thought is they will package those two selections, and possibly add a future pick, to move up into the top-five of the draft to get a quarterback.

Wilf didn’t exactly commit to Darnold being the Week 1 starter in 2024.

"We love Sam Darnold but when it comes to the quarterback position, it’s certainly critical. Kwesi and Coach O’Connell are working hard, we’ve got a plan and Sam Darnold is part of it. We’re excited he’s in the building, and we’re excited we have two first round picks," Wilf said. "We’ll see where it all goes, a lot of flexibility and we’ll see what happens."

If they do make a splash and move up, it’s likely for one of Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye or even J.J. McCarthy.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON INVOLVED IN OFFENSIVE ROSTER CONVERSATIONS

In addition to solidifying the quarterback spot, the Vikings’ other top priority is keeping star receiver Justin Jefferson in Minnesota long-term. A deal nearly got done before the 2023 season, then Jefferson still managed to have 68 catches for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns despite missing seven games with a hamstring injury.

Kevin O’Connell told NFL Network on Monday Jefferson is involved in the Vikings’ quarterback decisions, and they want to get a long-term deal done with their star receiver.

"We absolutely wanted to and continue to want to get something done. Justin is a major, major priority for the Minnesota Vikings because of what he means to me as a head coach, the play-caller. But also the fan base, the Twin Cities, the impact he’s really had on our league is not lost on me," O’Connell said. "I have talked to Justin, I know Justin is excited for some of the things we were able to add to our team in free agency. Justin knows that the situation with Kirk played out in a way that I think the Minnesota Vikings are in a situation where we’re excited to build around people like Justin. The quarterback position, he’s always going to play a role in that because of the skill sets that we’re looking for. How we build our offense, Justin is always involved with those conversations."

The NFL Draft is a month away, and a lot will happen between now and then.