Vikings offensive free agents: Who stays, who goes?

article

The Super Bowl is over, the Kansas City Chiefs are champions and it’s now the NFL off-season.

The Minnesota Vikings have some decisions to make on offense, now that they’ve solidified their coaching staff for the 2020 season. Gary Kubiak is replacing Kevin Stefanski as offensive coordinator, Andrew Janocko has been named wide receivers coach and Phil Rauscher has been added as an assistant offensive line coach.

The Vikings finished 2019 16th in total offense at 353.5 yards per game, eighth in scoring (25.4) and sixth in rushing. They have some roster decisions to make, with nine players entering free agency before the 2020 regular season.

That also doesn’t include Dalvin Cook and Kirk Cousins, who could be free agents before the 2022 season if they don’t reach contract extensions with the Vikings sooner. Here’s a look at the current offensive free agents.

Dan Bailey

Finally, it feels like the Vikings have stability at kicker. Dan Bailey came to the organization after Daniel Carlson was cut. This year, Bailey never lost his focus when Kaare Vedvik came in during Training Camp as a specialist. He finished the year 40-of-44 on extra points, and 27-of-29 on field goals, which earned him a $1 million contract bonus at the end of the season.

Bailey, working with long snapper Austin Cutting and holder Britton Colquitt, was a perfect 3-of-3 from 50+ yards out, 10-of-10 from 20 to 29 yards and 9-of-9 from 30 to 39 yards out. His only two misses came from between 40 and 49 yards. He was consistent in a position that’s largely lacked stability the last several years for the Vikings.

Rashod Hill

Rashod Hill played in 15 games, including one start, this season. He got his most snaps of the season (51) in the Vikings’ 38-20 Week 6 win over the Eagles. He got 21 snaps in a Monday Night Football loss to the Seahawks, and played all 49 offensive snaps in the regular season finale against the Bears. He can provide depth to the offensive line, if the Vikings choose not to draft or sign another free agent up front.

Laquon Treadwell

It was a weird 2019 season for Laquon Treadwell, who didn’t survive the roster cuts made at the end of Training Camp. He never gave up on himself, and came back to the Vikings before their Week 4 loss at Chicago. He had his best game of the season at Kansas City, with three catches for 58 yards. He had two catches for 58 yards and a touchdown at Seattle.

Sean Mannion

Sean Mannion was the consummate teammate this season, as the No. 2 quarterback on any NFL roster is always a fan favorite. Mannion played in just one game this season, the regular season finale against the Bears with most starters resting, and finished 12-of-21 passing for 126 yards and two interceptions. He’s the backup to Kirk Cousins and he knows his role. It will be interesting to see if he’s OK staying as the No. 2, or wants the chance to pursue a starting job elsewhere.

Dakota Dozier

Dakota Dozier played in 16 games with four starts on the offensive line, and had four games with at least 60 offensive snaps. He also had special teams snaps in all but one game this season. He seemed to get better with every game and could be a more regular option along the offensive line as he continues to grow and mature in his role.

Ameer Abdullah

Ameer Abdullah solidified his role with the Vikings this season returning kicks on special teams, but served as a reserve running back when Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison were both out injured. He had five carries for 25 yards against the Chargers and ran six times for 22 yards against the Bears, but he had a season-high six catches on seven targets for 31 yards in the Week 16 loss to the Packers.

Abdullah will have to solidify a greater offensive role to stay with the Vikings, as returning kicks is becoming more devalued every year in the NFL.

Brett Jones

Brett Jones played in just two games this season and had 10 of his 11 total snaps on special teams. It remains to be seen what his role with the Vikings could be moving forward.

C.J. Ham

C.J. Ham ended his third NFL season with his first career trip to the Pro Bowl, spending much of the season blocking in front of 1,000-yard rusher Dalvin Cook. But Ham became a weapon himself out of the backfield, with a career-high 17 catches for 149 yards and one touchdown. Ham had seven carries for 17 yards on the season, largely in third and fourth-and-short situatons. Ham emerged as a weapon for Kirk Cousins in the short passing game. He’s a restricted free agent, and his willingness to do anything for the team should keep him with the Vikings for the future.

Alexander Hollins

A fixture on the practice squad, Alexander Hollins played the last six games of the season and recorded his only two catches of the year, for 46 yards, against the Bears in the regular season finale. Kirk Cousins targeted Hollins for what would’ve been a long completion in the Wild Card game at New Orleans, but Hollins couldn’t come down with the throw.

Hollins’ speed makes him an attractive option for the Vikings, but needs to prove more from a receiving standpoint to work his way into the wide receiver mix.

There are plenty of roster decisions to make, and that’s without talking about the futures of Cousins and Cook in Minnesota.