Vikings: Marking 13 years since the Metrodome roof collapse

This week marked the 13-year anniversary of one of the more iconic moments in what was a miserable season in 2010 for the Minnesota Vikings.

It was Dec. 12, and the Vikings were set to host the New York Giants at the then Metrodome. Everything changed, including the status of the game, at about 5 a.m. on game day as players were probably still sleeping at the team hotel. The Twin Cities got about 17 inches of snow that weekend, with most of the heavy accumulations Saturday night.

Sunday morning, in what turned out to be a metaphor for the season, the Teflon roof literally caved in. Heavy snow had piled up on the roof, and it couldn’t hold it. Seems burst, and thick snow piled onto the turf at Metrodome. Suddenly, the Vikings’ home became an outdoor venue. FOX cameras mounted in place for the game broadcast captured it as it happened.

The game was postponed, and team officials scrambled to get it played on Monday night at Ford Field in Detroit. The Vikings lost the game 21-3, and the next week, they lost to the Chicago Bears 40-14 at TCF Bank Stadium in what was Brett Favre’s final game.

The Vikings finished that season 6-10, last place in the NFC North. It was the final season for Brad Childress, fired in November after a 3-7 start and a 3-13 loss to the Packers.

For Vikings’ fans old enough, the Metrodome roof collapsing was a moment that won’t be forgotten.