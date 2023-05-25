Vikings: Jim Rich talks Bud Grant with Chuck Foreman, Ed Marinaro (FULL INTERVIEW)

The Minnesota Vikings held a public celebration to honor the life of legendary coach Bud Grant on May 21 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Grant died back in March at 95 years old. He led the Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances and 11 division titles over 18 seasons. He had been a consultant with the team since 1986.

After the event, Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich sat down with two of his former players, Chuck Foreman and Ed Marinaro, for an extended interview to talk about the life and legacy Grant had. Foreman played for the Vikings from 1973-79, is in the Vikings Ring of Honor and is one of the 50 Greatest Vikings.

He ran for 5,950 career yards, had another 3,156 career receiving yards and finished with 76 career touchdowns.

Marinaro played for the Vikings from 1972-75, and might be better known for his acting career that includes "Laverne & Shirley" and "Hill Street Blues." He’s also been in several movies, including "Queens Logic," "The Protector" and "Urban Legends: Bloody Mary."

Watch the video for the full, 35-minute extended interview with Chuck Foreman and Ed Marinaro.