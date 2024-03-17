Vikings free agent K.J. Osborn headed to New England: report

article

Free agent KJ Osborn is leaving Minnesota and headed to New England, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reports Osborn will sign a one-year deal with the Patriots, joining former Vikings teammate Jalen Reagor on New England's roster.

A fifth-round pick in 2020, Osborn ended up starting 30 games over four years in Minnesota. During that time, he showed flashes of brilliance in what was often a loaded receiver room for the Vikings.

Brandon Powell will likely be in line to fill Osborn's role in Minnesota.