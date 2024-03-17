Expand / Collapse search

Vikings free agent K.J. Osborn headed to New England: report

By FOX 9 Staff
K.J. Osborn #17 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Lions defeated the Vikings 30-24.  (David Berding / Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Free agent KJ Osborn is leaving Minnesota and headed to New England, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reports Osborn will sign a one-year deal with the Patriots, joining former Vikings teammate Jalen Reagor on New England's roster.

A fifth-round pick in 2020, Osborn ended up starting 30 games over four years in Minnesota. During that time, he showed flashes of brilliance in what was often a loaded receiver room for the Vikings.

Brandon Powell will likely be in line to fill Osborn's role in Minnesota.