Vikings first unofficial depth chart has Sam Darnold as starting QB

The Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2024 season, ahead of Saturday’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Even coach Kevin O’Connell warned to take that depth chart with a gigantic grain of salt. He, along with the rest of the coaching staff, were the ones to put it together. He even hinted it’s not 100 percent truthful.

"I think it’s very important to make sure we are articulating, maybe not with 100 percent exact accuracy, but we do have a football team here and a roster," O’Connell said. "They play certain positions and there is a depth at which that has to take place because you can only put in 11 at a time. I’m glad we were able to get that out circulating."

Here are a few takeaways from key positions:

Quarterback

Sam Darnold is the starter, and that’s no surprise as he’s gotten most of the first-team reps at training camp. Rookie J.J. McCarthy and Nick Mullens are both listed as the possible No. 2. It’s every hope and intention that the Vikings don’t play McCarthy in 2024, as impressive as he’s looked at times in camp. Jaren Hall is last on the list, and appears to be headed to the practice squad.

Darnold will play minimally, if at all, in Saturday’s preseason game. McCarthy should get plenty of snaps.

Wide receivers

Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are the top-two receivers, that’s no surprise. The No. 3 receiver battle has been the one to watch at camp.

Jalen Nailor and Brandon Powell are listed as the first back-ups, followed by Trishton Jackson and Jeshaun Jones. Nailor, who has struggled to stay healthy in the past, has shined in training camp and is the current favorite for the No. 3 receiver job.

Offensive line

The intriguing battle on the offensive line is at guard. The current starters are Blake Brandel and Ed Ingram. Dalton Risner is competing to take a starting job from Brandel, after starting 11 games last season for the Vikings.

Outside linebacker

In Brian Flores’ system, outside linebackers are essentially edge rushers. Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel are the listed starters. Rookie sensation Dallas Turner is listed as a back-up, even though he’s getting plenty of first-team reps in camp.

Secondary

Shaq Griffin and Byron Murphy Jr. are the listed starters, even though Griffin has missed a week with an injury. The back-ups include Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr., Duke Shelley and Fabian Moreau. Evans and Booth need good preseasons to solidify their roster spots.

At safety, Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum are the starters. Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson, Jay Ward and Lewis Cine are the back-ups. Metellus and Jackson have had solid camps. Cine has work to do to make the roster.

What’s next

The Vikings host the Raiders in their only home preseason game on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.