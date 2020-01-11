Vikings fans go all out on Saturday as team takes on San Francisco in playoffs

article

Vikings fans were holding nothing back on Saturday as their team fought for a chance to appear in the NFC Championship.

From individuals fans to the City of Minneapolis, everyone turned purple on Saturday to support their team.

FOX 9 caught up with the Durrant family who had lit their home up in purple as a show of support. Justin spends hours creating coordinated light and song displays for his Blaine, Minnesota home.

"It’s about 10,000 individual bulbs, but each bulb has 3 LEDs on it, so 30,000 individual LEDs," Justin said.

While some neighbors might find that a lot to look at, the street had full Skol support.

"I’m fortunate to have a good support system and solid neighbors who appreciate it because it is a bit obnoxious," Justin joked. "I mean if you’re a Viking fan, it’s alright, but if you’re a Packer fan there might be a little tension between the neighbors."

After posting his display online, Justin says it went viral.

"338,000 views," he said. "7,000 shares."

Meanwhile, the Vikings expected more than a thousand fans to show up for a team-sponsored watch party at the Mystic Lake Center. The team packed the ballroom with cheerleaders, a Skol line, a DJ, and Vikings great Daunte Culpepper along with fans to pump up the crowd before Saturday's game.

The venue also set up multiple screens to fans wouldn't miss a moment of the big game.

Even though the game didn't have a storybook ending they hoped for, Vikings fans will always bleed purple and gold.