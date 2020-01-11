Expand / Collapse search

Vikings fans go all out on Saturday as team takes on San Francisco in playoffs

Minnesota Vikings
The Durrant family lit their house up purple for Saturday's game.

(FOX 9) - Vikings fans were holding nothing back on Saturday as their team fought for a chance to appear in the NFC Championship.

From individuals fans to the City of Minneapolis, everyone turned purple on Saturday to support their team.

FOX 9 caught up with the Durrant family who had lit their home up in purple as a show of support. Justin spends hours creating coordinated light and song displays for his Blaine, Minnesota home.

"It’s about 10,000 individual bulbs, but each bulb has 3 LEDs on it, so 30,000 individual LEDs," Justin said.

While some neighbors might find that a lot to look at, the street had full Skol support.

Vikings fans were out in full force at Mystic Lake on Saturday as the team took on the 49ers, rooting on their players to the bitter end.

"I’m fortunate to have a good support system and solid neighbors who appreciate it because it is a bit obnoxious," Justin joked. "I mean if you’re a Viking fan, it’s alright, but if you’re a Packer fan there might be a little tension between the neighbors."

After posting his display online, Justin says it went viral.

"338,000 views," he said. "7,000 shares."

Meanwhile, the Vikings expected more than a thousand fans to show up for a team-sponsored watch party at the Mystic Lake Center. The team packed the ballroom with cheerleaders, a Skol line, a DJ, and Vikings great Daunte Culpepper along with fans to pump up the crowd before Saturday's game.

The venue also set up multiple screens to fans wouldn't miss a moment of the big game.

Even though the game didn't have a storybook ending they hoped for, Vikings fans will always bleed purple and gold.